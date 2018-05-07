Two taken to hospital after serious crash north of Rocky

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a two vehicle crash 10kms north of Rockhampton.

The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a two vehicle crash 10kms north of Rockhampton. Frazer Pearce

6.40pm: ONE lane of the Bruce Hwy has been reopened after a serious crash 10kms north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson confirmed the crash north of Kortes resort involved only two vehicles and the northbound lane was now opened.

Queensland Ambulance Service have left the scene, transporting patients to the Rockhampton Hospital.

6.15pm: REPORTS indicate an elderly man is critically injured in a triple head-on crash north of Rockhampton.

It is believed the three-vehicle crash has left at least two people with serious injuries - one with chest injuries and one in a critical condition with chest, head and possible spinal injuries.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene 10kms north of Rockhampton just before 6pm.

Traffic has backed up for kilometres along the Bruce Highway.

6.10pm: AT least two people have sustained serious injuries in a crash north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate one person has sustained chest injuries while another has critical injuries including head and chest injuries.

6pm: THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions as emergency crews work a serious crash scene 10kms north of Rockhampton.

An eye witness told The Morning Bulletin there were many emergency service vehicles at the site north of Kortes Resort.

They said the crash appears to be mostly in the southbound lane of the highway.

It is believed a man has been seriously injured.

5.40pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicated a male has been seriously injured in a two vehicle crash near Kortes Resort on Yaamba Rd.

It is believed the crash is near the Nielsen Ave, Glenlee, intersection.

More to come