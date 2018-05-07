Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a two vehicle crash 10kms north of Rockhampton.
The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions after a two vehicle crash 10kms north of Rockhampton. Frazer Pearce
Breaking

Two taken to hospital after serious crash north of Rocky

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
7th May 2018 5:42 PM | Updated: 6:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

6.40pm: ONE lane of the Bruce Hwy has been reopened after a serious crash 10kms north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson confirmed the crash north of Kortes resort involved only two vehicles and the northbound lane was now opened.

Queensland Ambulance Service have left the scene, transporting patients to the Rockhampton Hospital.

6.15pm: REPORTS indicate an elderly man is critically injured in a triple head-on crash north of Rockhampton.

It is believed the three-vehicle crash has left at least two people with serious injuries - one with chest injuries and one in a critical condition with chest, head and possible spinal injuries.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene 10kms north of Rockhampton just before 6pm.

Traffic has backed up for kilometres along the Bruce Highway.

6.10pm: AT least two people have sustained serious injuries in a crash north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate one person has sustained chest injuries while another has critical injuries including head and chest injuries.

6pm: THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions as emergency crews work a serious crash scene 10kms north of Rockhampton.

An eye witness told The Morning Bulletin there were many emergency service vehicles at the site north of Kortes Resort.

They said the crash appears to be mostly in the southbound lane of the highway.

It is believed a man has been seriously injured.

5.40pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicated a male has been seriously injured in a two vehicle crash near Kortes Resort on Yaamba Rd.

It is believed the crash is near the Nielsen Ave, Glenlee, intersection.

More to come

crash nielsen avenue qas qps yaamba rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'He's a legend': Hopes for missing deckhand to be found safe

    premium_icon 'He's a legend': Hopes for missing deckhand to be found safe

    Breaking SEARCH scaled back after no sign of Jeff Costar

    Loungeroom to luxury: Yeppoon woman's road to beauty success

    premium_icon Loungeroom to luxury: Yeppoon woman's road to beauty success

    Business STARTING out at 18-years-old, Abby Stephan celebrates 4 years in biz

    'We'll never be defeated': Rocky workers' impassioned march

    premium_icon 'We'll never be defeated': Rocky workers' impassioned march

    Politics UNION members take to the streets in Labour Day demonstration

    Local Partners