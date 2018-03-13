Man crushed against fencing on CQ cattle property

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man from a cattle property near Dingo.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man from a cattle property near Dingo. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A MAN was seriously injured as he handled cattle on a Central Queensland property yesterday afternoon.

The 59 year old suffered head and possible spinal injuries after being pushed into cattle fencing during his task.

At 3.39pm the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to help the man on the cattle property, about 20km north west of Dingo.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man from a cattle property near Dingo. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

The patient was initially treated by road paramedics before the on-board doctor and critical care paramedic treated him further.

The man was stabilised on scene and flown to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The Rockhampton Hospital has been contacted for an update on the man's condition.