Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man from a cattle property near Dingo.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man from a cattle property near Dingo. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
News

Man crushed against fencing on CQ cattle property

Amber Hooker
by
13th Mar 2018 7:18 AM

A MAN was seriously injured as he handled cattle on a Central Queensland property yesterday afternoon.

The 59 year old suffered head and possible spinal injuries after being pushed into cattle fencing during his task.

At 3.39pm the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to help the man on the cattle property, about 20km north west of Dingo.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man from a cattle property near Dingo.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifts a man from a cattle property near Dingo. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

The patient was initially treated by road paramedics before the on-board doctor and critical care paramedic treated him further.

The man was stabilised on scene and flown to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The Rockhampton Hospital has been contacted for an update on the man's condition.

dingo racq capricorn helicopter rescue rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Cost blow-out spurs SOS plea for CQ mine lifeline

Cost blow-out spurs SOS plea for CQ mine lifeline

Business Price hike uncovered: Company declares more support is needed if the $87 million project is to go ahead in the Rockhampton region.

Rocky Council busy building stronger China trade ties

Rocky Council busy building stronger China trade ties

News Free trade agreement is allowing CQ to capitalise on opportunities.

'Beautiful and special day' to remember a club legend

'Beautiful and special day' to remember a club legend

Sport "Speed was a very humble man and very well liked,”

  • 13th Mar 2018 8:00 AM
Vehicle hits, injures man in Rockhampton CBD

Vehicle hits, injures man in Rockhampton CBD

News PARAMEDICS transported the patient to hospital

  • 13th Mar 2018 7:49 AM

Local Partners