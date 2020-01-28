Menu
Man ‘crushed’ by concrete slabs on worksite

by Shiloh Payne
28th Jan 2020 1:08 PM
A MAN has been taken to hospital this morning after he was crushed by construction material at his Gold Coast workplace.

Paramedics were called to a Molendinar address at 11.15am after a worker was reportedly crushed by construction material.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered leg and pelvic injuries after concrete slabs fell onto him.

The critical care and High Acuity Response Units attended the scene, and took the man in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

