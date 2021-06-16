Menu
Emergency services have been called to a serious workplace incident at a southern Cairns suburb involving a forklift.
Man crushed by forklift in workplace incident

by Peter Carruthers
16th Jun 2021 1:46 PM
EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious workplace incident at a southern Cairns suburb.

At 10.24am critical care paramedics treated a 38-year-old man for head, facial, pelvic, and spinal injuries after he was reportedly crushed by a forklift at a Bentley Park business.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics including a critical care unit transported the man in his 30s to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service medics have treated a man injured by a forklift at Bentley Park this morning.
It's understood the vehicle was driving up a ramp before it rolled back and crushed the man.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland had been notified and a spokeswoman said the authority would be investigating the accident.

A Cairns Hospital spokeswoman said the man was currently in a stable condition.

 

 

 

Originally published as Man crushed by forklift in serious Cairns workplace incident

