Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
A man has died in an industrial accident in St Marys in western Sydney.
News

Man crushed to death at factory

by Sarah McPhee
11th Sep 2019 9:23 AM

A man has died in an industrial accident in western Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to a pallet factory in St Marys at 5.40am and found a 30-year-old man suffering serious injuries to his head.

"He was stuck in a piece of machinery," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman told news.com.au, adding that SafeWork NSW will be involved.

A NSW Police spokesman said: "Inquiries revealed a 30-year-old man suffered serious injuries on site and died at the scene."

More to come.

More Stories

death editors picks injuries workplace accident

Top Stories

    CBDS get major facelifts thanks to funding AAAAA

    premium_icon CBDS get major facelifts thanks to funding AAAAA

    News A grant can match up to 50 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $5,000 per facade and $92, 902.50 has been invested so far.

    • 11th Sep 2019 9:44 AM
    Boxer’s fracture after assaulting partner

    premium_icon Boxer’s fracture after assaulting partner

    News A MAN who called out “lies, all lies” over facts surrounding the serious assault of...

    Multi vehicle crashes overnight keep emergency services busy

    premium_icon Multi vehicle crashes overnight keep emergency services busy

    News A single vehicle crashed into a kangaroo shortly after 7pm.

    Hoon clocked at 111km in 70 zone

    premium_icon Hoon clocked at 111km in 70 zone

    News A hoon clocked at 111km/hour in a 70km zone while illegal street racing during...