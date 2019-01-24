Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle Winstone outside the Ingham home of her cousin Gavin Taylor. Mr Taylor was killed in a freak accident on Monday. Picture: Cameron Bates
Michelle Winstone outside the Ingham home of her cousin Gavin Taylor. Mr Taylor was killed in a freak accident on Monday. Picture: Cameron Bates
News

Man crushed to death by car leaves behind two kids

by CAMERON BATES
24th Jan 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Devastated members of a grieving Ingham family with historic links to Hinchinbrook Shire and Taylors Beach have confirmed the victim of a machinery accident this week was Gavin Taylor.

Mr Taylor's cousin Michelle Winstone said Mr Taylor's sister, Charlene Taylor, was too distraught to talk to the Herbert River Express.

Mr Taylor, who leaves behind two teenage children who live in Townsville, was crushed beneath a car he was working on at his parents' home on Danger Camp Rd on Monday.

A visibly upset Ms Winstone said Mr Taylor was born and bred in the district.

She said Mr Taylor's father, "Uncle Bob", was descended from a family that originally lived on one of the outer islands, possibly Orpheus Island, before settling in what is today named Taylors Beach.

Ms Winstone said Mr Taylor, 46, had worked as a truck driver.

She said his untimely passing was a cruel blow for the family.

"None of us are taking it well at the moment, none of them are really open to talking."

She said Mr Taylor was a good person.

"He was a good bloke, he was funny, he was well liked, well loved, had a great sense of humour, very family orientated, called a spade a spade really, that's the kind of bloke that my cousin was."

Mr Taylor was believed to have asphyxiated beneath his vehicle, which had somehow come off two steel ramps in the backyard of his father's home.

His father is understood to have found the body.

Ms Winstone said Uncle Bob, a former Hinchinbrook Shire Council worker, was not taking the tragic death well.

"Not well at all," she said outside the Taylor family home on Griffith Street.

More Stories

Show More
crushed death ingham tribute

Top Stories

    CQ accommodation among Australia's top 10 luxury hotels

    premium_icon CQ accommodation among Australia's top 10 luxury hotels

    Business The best bit? It's a fraction of the price of the others on the list

    Serial armed robber's life of crime began at 12

    premium_icon Serial armed robber's life of crime began at 12

    Crime He stole $42,000 in one armed robbery

    Emu Park murder case moves forward

    premium_icon Emu Park murder case moves forward

    Crime Murder accused could to be ordered to stand trial in coming months

    Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    premium_icon Australia Day: Your guide to events in Central Queensland

    News Your guide to Australia Day events across Central Queensland