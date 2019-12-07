Menu
YEPPOON CRASH: Queensland Ambulance are transporting a man to hospital after he was cut out of a vehicle which rolled at Adelaide Park.
Man cut from wreckage after vehicle rolls on Cap Coast

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
7th Dec 2019 3:52 PM
3.50PM: EMERGENCY services have cut a man free from a vehicle that rolled near Yeppoon this afternoon.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle crash happened on Woodbury Rd in Adelaide Park just before 3pm.

Two of the vehicle’s occupants managed to get free and sustained only minor injuries.

A 53-year-old man was trapped, needing to be cut out by a QFES crew.

He had suffered a laceration to the head, neck pain and an arm injury.

Paramedics are transporting the man to hospital.

