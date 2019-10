A MAN had to be cut out of a car after it crashed and rolled onto its roof on the Dysart Middlemount Rd on Monday night.

Paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the single vehicle crash at 7.40pm.

Paramedics and QFES worked to extricate the man using cutting equipment before the man was treated on scene.

He sustained no obvious injuries in the crash and was transported to Dysart Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.