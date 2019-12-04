Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
carsguide 6740m Road rage. Generic Photo.
carsguide 6740m Road rage. Generic Photo.
News

Man damages car door in fit of rage after crash

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
4th Dec 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN kicked a woman’s front passenger car door during a road rage incident, ­leaving a dent.

Graham Phillip Hill ­pleaded guilty in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 3 to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the victim and defendant were driving along Musgrave Street, Berserker, at 8.48am when the defendant rear-ended the ­victim and followed her to a side street.

He said the defendant parked behind the victim on Elphinstone St.

Snr Const Rumford said the victim stayed in her car to avoid confrontation.

He said Hill verbally abused her, kicked the passenger front door and hit the side mirror.

Hill told the court he was angry because she claimed she had stopped for a red arrow but there was no red arrow – the lights were green.

Hill was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

graham phillip hill tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People just need a chance’: Rocky business changing lives

        premium_icon ‘People just need a chance’: Rocky business changing lives

        News Having a steady job can transform the life of a person living with a disability.

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...

        Councillors get along this time

        premium_icon Councillors get along this time

        News THEY weren’t cracking Christmas bonbons but Livingstone Shire councillors were...

        ‘There is no perfect site’ rehab centre progresses to next stage

        premium_icon ‘There is no perfect site’ rehab centre progresses to next...

        Health After listening to what was going to happen in their community it was time for...