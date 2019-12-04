Man damages car door in fit of rage after crash

A MAN kicked a woman’s front passenger car door during a road rage incident, ­leaving a dent.

Graham Phillip Hill ­pleaded guilty in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 3 to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the victim and defendant were driving along Musgrave Street, Berserker, at 8.48am when the defendant rear-ended the ­victim and followed her to a side street.

He said the defendant parked behind the victim on Elphinstone St.

Snr Const Rumford said the victim stayed in her car to avoid confrontation.

He said Hill verbally abused her, kicked the passenger front door and hit the side mirror.

Hill told the court he was angry because she claimed she had stopped for a red arrow but there was no red arrow – the lights were green.

Hill was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.