Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old man has died in hospital after he was allegedly shot in the neck by a passenger while driving a stolen car at Morayfield.
A 22-year-old man has died in hospital after he was allegedly shot in the neck by a passenger while driving a stolen car at Morayfield.
News

Man dies after being shot in neck while driving

by Patrick Billings
7th Jul 2018 7:00 PM

A MAN shot in the neck while driving, allegedly by a passenger, has died.

The 22-year old had been in a critical condition in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital since the shooting on July 1 at Morayfield.

Police confirmed the man died today at 10.30am.

They allege the man was driving a stolen Toyota Hilux on Michael Avenue when a passenger discharged a firearm just after 5am.

A bullet hit the driver the back of the neck and the Hilux crashed.

Three male passengers fled the scene.

A 21-year-old Beerwah man had been charged with grievous bodily harm along with driving, weapons and drug charges.

Police will now consider whether the charges should be upgraded in light of the driver's death.

The 21-year-old will appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court on September 26.

Related Items

morayfield shot stolen vehicle

Top Stories

    Evidence of attempted CQ dog baiting goes viral on Facebook

    Evidence of attempted CQ dog baiting goes viral on Facebook

    Crime A woman posted to Facebook evidence of an attempt to kill her dogs

    Flying Doctors required after CQ man 'ejected' from his ute

    Flying Doctors required after CQ man 'ejected' from his ute

    Breaking The man was needed to be airlifted after rolling his ute.

    McMahon's long, proud association with RJC winter carnival

    premium_icon McMahon's long, proud association with RJC winter carnival

    Horses Trainer, caller, commentator, scribe: He's done it all in 30 years

    ‘I discovered my husband’s secret’

    ‘I discovered my husband’s secret’

    Lifestyle She discovered her husband had kept a ‘dirty little secret’

    Local Partners