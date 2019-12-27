Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the stabbing. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Crime

Man dead after being stabbed in neck

27th Dec 2019 10:08 AM

A 50-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in Newcastle in northern New South Wales overnight.

Police found the man critically injured near a Mayfield intersection after responding to reports of the stabbing about 11.30pm on Thursday.

He was taken to John Hunter Hospital. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead on arrival.

A crime scene has been established on Myola Road. Picture: Google Maps
A crime scene has been established on Myola Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Waratah Police Station. No charges have been laid.

A crime scene has been established on Myola Road, which is being examined by specialist forensic officers.

boxing day death stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will the Christmas rain soak in?

        premium_icon Will the Christmas rain soak in?

        News Some sizeable yet isolated observations from Bureau of Meteorology outposts included 41mm around Raglan, 19mm around Baralaba, Bedford Weir north east of Emerald...

        Search for missing man ends in tragedy

        premium_icon Search for missing man ends in tragedy

        News Young Central Queensland man dies in fatal crash after he was reported missing.

        Man in intensive care after being ‘king hit’ at Rocky pub

        premium_icon Man in intensive care after being ‘king hit’ at Rocky pub

        News A man accused of king-hitting another man at a Rockhampton pub, putting him in...

        Neighbour grateful as fire flares up

        premium_icon Neighbour grateful as fire flares up

        News Boxing Day afternoon effort to keep fire from Tanby Rd homes