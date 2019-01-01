Menu
Man dead after losing control of bike, crashing into tree

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Jan 2019 9:07 AM | Updated: 2:29 PM

A MAN has died after losing control and crashing into a tree at Springfield.

Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Springfield Central overnight.

Initial inquiries indicate around 6.45pm a motorcycle was travelling east on Sinnathamby Boulevard approaching University Dr when the rider has lost control and hit a tree in the centre median strip.

The rider, a 33-year-old Morayfield man, was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police investigations are continuing.

 

