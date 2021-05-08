Menu
A man has died after a serious car and truck crash in far northwest Queensland overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Man dead after serious crash in far northwest Queensland

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
8th May 2021 7:12 AM
A young man has died following a serious crash between his car and a truck in far northwest Queensland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene along the Landsborough Highway about 50km north of Kynuna about 8pm Friday.

A Queensland Police Service update at 6.30am Saturday stated the truck was heading south on the highway when it collided with the car heading in a northerly direction.

“The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the update stated.

“A female passenger in the car and the male driver of the truck were transported to the Cloncurry Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate.”

Anybody with information on the crash is asked to phone PoliceLink on 131 444 quoting reference number: QP2100840492.

cloncurry far northwest queensland fatal crashes truck crashes
