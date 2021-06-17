Menu
Police are at the scene after a man was reportedly stabbed to death at a Newmarket home. Picture: Maddy Morwood
Crime

Man dead after stabbing in middle of Brisbane street

by Maddy Morwood
17th Jun 2021 4:42 AM
A man has died after he was reportedly stabbed in an incident in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to an address near the intersection of Erneton and Ward streets shortly after 7pm.

It is understood the Newmarket man, in his 50s, was stabbed in the street near his car.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was declared deceased at the scene.

 

Police have blocked off a street in Newmarket after the reported stabbing. Picture: Maddy Morwood
A crime scene has been established with investigations expected to continue into the night.

A woman is assisting police with their inquiries.

Police would not comment on their relationship.

