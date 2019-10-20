Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who died after a car chase through Springfield Lakes was driving a white ute. Picture: File image
A man who died after a car chase through Springfield Lakes was driving a white ute. Picture: File image
Crime

Man dead after suburban car chase

by Cloe Read
20th Oct 2019 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following an alleged car chase and violent argument in Springfield Lakes, south-west of Brisbane, overnight. 

A 49-year-old man driving a white ute was chased along The Promenade by two 19-year-old men in a silver sedan about 10pm on Saturday 

Police say when the cars stopped the two younger men allegedly threatened the older man before striking him with an unknown object causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. 

Despite emergency services attending, the 49-year-old died at the scene a short time later. 

The two men were allegedly seen leaving the scene in the white ute.

Police arrested them just before midnight at a residence in Atlantic St.

Police are urging anyone who was in the Springfield Lakes area between 10pm and midnight, or who may have dash cam or CCTV vision of the incident to contact them. 

More Stories

crime death editors picks springfield lakes

Top Stories

    Baby’s fight for life after mum’s intuition proves spot on

    premium_icon Baby’s fight for life after mum’s intuition proves spot on

    News Mum spent six weeks imploring doctors that something was wrong. Her baby had a fever and a swollen stomach. She wasn’t eating or drinking or running about

    ‘High flying hypocrisy in Canberra this week’

    premium_icon ‘High flying hypocrisy in Canberra this week’

    News Columnist Paul Murray says he will ‘start listening to these politicians when they...

    BYTE ME: Is your internet up to speed?

    premium_icon BYTE ME: Is your internet up to speed?

    News Columnist Bruce Kerr clears up some of the confusion surrounding internet...

    GARDENING: Get the tropical look with palms

    premium_icon GARDENING: Get the tropical look with palms

    News ‘Even in dry times there is something about the tropical beauty of a cluster of...