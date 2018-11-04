Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics responded to the scene in a park in Queenscliff. Pic: Nine News
Police and paramedics responded to the scene in a park in Queenscliff. Pic: Nine News
Crime

Man dead after violent early-morning assault

4th Nov 2018 8:05 AM

A MAN has died after an alleged violent assault overnight on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

NSW Police said emergency services responded to calls of an assault in Queenscliff, at the corner of Pavilion Street and Bridge Road just after 6am this morning.

At the scene, paramedics and police from the Northern Beaches Police Area Command found a man, believed to be in his 20s, unconscious with serious head injuries. He died en route to hospital.

A second man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Manly Police Station.

The victim has not been formally identified.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

assault crime editors picks northern beaches sydney

Top Stories

    Adult son's violent rage over SIM card denial

    premium_icon Adult son's violent rage over SIM card denial

    Crime He had been on the phone arguing with his girlfriend before he demanded her SIM card.

    One taken to hospital after three vehicle crash

    One taken to hospital after three vehicle crash

    Breaking One person taken to hospital

    Teen robbed of scooter in daylight on north Rocky street

    Teen robbed of scooter in daylight on north Rocky street

    Breaking Police on hunt for male who used violence to steal

    Group won award for work after freak supercell storm

    premium_icon Group won award for work after freak supercell storm

    Community CQ volunteer rescue group wins award second year running

    Local Partners