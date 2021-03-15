Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dead, another critical after horror crash

by Chris Calcino
15th Mar 2021 6:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN is dead and another is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after a horrific crash involving a utility and a hatchback in Townsville.

Police say a 50-year-old local man was killed in the collision between a Volkswagen Amarok and a Mazda 3 at the intersection of Dalrymple Rd and Duckworth St at 2.30am on Monday.

Initial investigations suggested the utility travelled through the intersection when it collided with the Mazda hatchback.

The 50-year-old Townsville man was driving the Mazda 3 and died at the scene.

MORE NEWS

How police brought down ex-bikie boss Lee Undy

Powder on beach 'could be $3m worth of cocaine'

Stab accused was 'wanted' before alleged cop attack

The driver of the Volkswagen Amarok, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers, one from each vehicle, were also transported to hospital suffering minor injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as investigations continue. Diversions are in place, however delays are expected.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact police.

 

 

 

Originally published as Man dead, another critical after horror crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused “slasher” claims neighbour provoked her with brick

        Premium Content Accused “slasher” claims neighbour provoked her with brick

        Crime “There is more than meets the eye to this allegation,” defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said.

        Accused stalker climbed onto to victim’s worm farm, naked

        Premium Content Accused stalker climbed onto to victim’s worm farm, naked

        Crime A man accused of stalking his neighbour allegedly climbed on top of his fence...

        Drink-driver hit pedestrian at Yeppoon shopping centre

        Premium Content Drink-driver hit pedestrian at Yeppoon shopping centre

        News Roderick William Sommerville was drink-driving when his vehicle hit a female...

        LETTERS: time for elected officials to deliver for Rocky

        Premium Content LETTERS: time for elected officials to deliver for Rocky

        News Now that the last election is out of the way, it‘s time for the newly elected...