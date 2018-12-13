Menu
LifeFlight on scene of serious crash
Man dead, another fights for life after horror two-car crash

13th Dec 2018 7:35 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM
A MAN has died and another is fighting for life after a horror two-vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley.

Police are investigating the crash on Gatton Helidon Rd where two vehicles collided, reportedly at speed, just before 4pm Wednesday.

The 82-year-old driver of one car suffered critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died a short time later, police said.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Gatton Helidon Rd.
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Gatton Helidon Rd. RACQ LifeFlight

The 47-year-old woman driver of another car was transported by road ambulance to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman's passenger, a 24-year-old man, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two RACQ LifeFlight helicopters were sent to the crash scene, leaving a joint press conference with combined emergency services, police and the State Government, urging road safety.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatal crash.

