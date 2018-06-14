Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died and a child is fighting for life after being rescued from a Perth house fire.
A man has died and a child is fighting for life after being rescued from a Perth house fire.
News

Man dead, child critical after Perth fire

14th Jun 2018 7:15 AM

A MAN has died and a child is fighting for life after being rescued from a Perth house fire.

The blaze on Rushbrook Way, Thornlie, was reported about 6.15pm on Wednesday. Firefighters found a four-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man unconscious in a bedroom in the house.

They were rushed to Fiona Stanley Hospital but the man was pronounced dead on arrival. The boy was transferred to the Perth Childrenâ€™s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It took 24 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigations are continuing.

house fire perth wa

Top Stories

    Mining towns in Central West QLD are heading for a 'boom'

    premium_icon Mining towns in Central West QLD are heading for a 'boom'

    Property Property market picks up as mining and resources sector re-employs

    • 14th Jun 2018 6:47 AM
    Investigation into insolvent Metro Builders begins

    premium_icon Investigation into insolvent Metro Builders begins

    Business About 24 homes have been left incomplete

    • 14th Jun 2018 6:54 AM
    Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

    Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

    News CROWDS begin to pour into the showgrounds as show kicks off

    Central Highlands irrigators in limbo with water allocations

    premium_icon Central Highlands irrigators in limbo with water allocations

    Weather SunWater are predicting high priority customers to be renewed to 100

    Local Partners