Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dead, children hurt, in three-car highway crash

by Campbell Gellie
14th Apr 2019 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man died, two children are in a serious condition and another person was trapped in the wreckage of a three-car crash on the Pacific Highway north of Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

"The male driver of one vehicle died at the scene," a police statement read.

"Another driver remains trapped in one of the other vehicles."

A major emergency response attended the crash. Picture: Facebook/NACRFS
A major emergency response attended the crash. Picture: Facebook/NACRFS

 

The crash happened just after 2pm.

Seven ambulance crews and two rescue helicopters attended at the Nerong scene, just north of Port Stephens.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two children, eight and 10, were taken to John Hunter Hospital, both in serious condition.

"One patient was trapped and extricated while another is still trapped," she said.

The northbound lane of the Pacific Highway near Nerong was closed and motorists were warned to avoid the area.

crash editors picks nsw pacific hwy

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Sellers hope for lucky jackpots at annual sale

    premium_icon GALLERY: Sellers hope for lucky jackpots at annual sale

    News Buyers and sellers flock to sales over the weekend

    'Like a broken record' Capras take another loss in Emerald

    premium_icon 'Like a broken record' Capras take another loss in Emerald

    Rugby League Capras showed snippets of promising play but PNG hunters too good

    • 14th Apr 2019 4:23 PM
    GALLERY: Rocky party people come out for fun

    premium_icon GALLERY: Rocky party people come out for fun

    News Were you snapped out on the town over the weekend?

    • 14th Apr 2019 4:01 PM
    Police aren't treating suspicious package as serious

    premium_icon Police aren't treating suspicious package as serious

    Breaking 4.20pm: Police restrict access to Rockhampton Airport car park

    • 14th Apr 2019 3:41 PM