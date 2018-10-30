Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
News

Man dies after drowning in North Queensland river

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 3:56 PM

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has drowned in the Ross River at Rasmussen this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 1.30pm after reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed no one was transported to hospital and the incident was now in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man "got into the river and got into trouble".

No further details have been confirmed at this time.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and uniformed members of the Australian Defence Force are understood to have assisted with CPR while undertaking an exercise close by, but it was too late to revive the man.

Related Items

apex park drowning rasmussen townsville

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Man trapped after Bruce Highway roll-over

    BREAKING: Man trapped after Bruce Highway roll-over

    Breaking The vehicle reportedly rolled four times.

    LATEST UPDATE: Boat fire at Rosslyn Bay Marina

    LATEST UPDATE: Boat fire at Rosslyn Bay Marina

    Breaking Emergency personnel donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

    Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Rolleston

    premium_icon Fire and ice as Mother Nature wreaks havoc on Rolleston

    News Residents tell of tennis ball size hail, lightning strike bush fires

    Thunderstorm forecast has CQ in firing line

    Thunderstorm forecast has CQ in firing line

    Weather Potential for heavy rain and large hail

    Local Partners