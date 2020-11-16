Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News
The man was found outside a home in Sydney’s northwest. Picture: 10News
Crime

Man dead in Sydney stabbing

by Erin Lyons
16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

Police are searching for the person responsible for the stabbing death of a man in Sydney's northwest on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Budgeree Road, Toongabbie, about 10.30pm where they found a 49-year-old man in the front yard of a home suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest.

He died at the scene.

A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News
A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest multiple times. Picture: 10News

The homicide squad has been called in and a crime scene was established.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Wentworth Avenue is closed in both directions between Ballandella and Barangaroo roads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man dead in Sydney stabbing

A crime scene is in place and police are on the hunt for the person responsible. Picture: 10News
A crime scene is in place and police are on the hunt for the person responsible. Picture: 10News

More Stories

Show More
death stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clermont garden takes top prize

        Premium Content Clermont garden takes top prize

        Gardening See pictures here of Isaac region’s best gardens in six categories including kindergarten/school

        Frenchville students to explore closer to home

        Premium Content Frenchville students to explore closer to home

        News “Aside from the valuable experiences and learnings that students will take away...

        LETTERS: Time for fresh-faced Rocky leader

        Premium Content LETTERS: Time for fresh-faced Rocky leader

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rockets lose ‘disappointing’ match

        Premium Content Rockets lose ‘disappointing’ match

        Basketball After a 21-point loss to Mackay, the Rockhampton Rockets will play Gladstone at...