Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dead, two rescued after boat capsized

by AAP
1st Dec 2019 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM

 

A man has died and two people have been rescued after a boat capsized off Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Emergency services were called to Long Reef off Anzac Parade, Collaroy, after 9am on Sunday following reports a boat had overturned.

Three people were thrown into the water.

The boat capsized at Long Reef. Picture: 7News
The boat capsized at Long Reef. Picture: 7News

 

Long Reef, in Sydney's Northern Beaches.
Long Reef, in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Police from Northern Beaches Police Area Command attended, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 60s, was found in the water. He is yet to be formally identified.

A man, 33, and boy, 13, were rescued from the rocks nearby and were being assessed by paramedics.

It is understood the older man and child were wearing life jackets.

Police attended the scene. Picture: 7 News.
Police attended the scene. Picture: 7 News.

More Stories

capsize death editors picks fatality tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child left in hot car while dad played pokies to ‘de-stress’

        premium_icon Child left in hot car while dad played pokies to ‘de-stress’

        Crime Bottle-o staff had to come to the rescue of the abandoned girl who was left in car by her CQ dad.

        Bros grow their mo’s for Movember

        premium_icon Bros grow their mo’s for Movember

        News Yeppoon High teachers ditch their razors and jump into the Movember initiative to...

        TRAGEDY: Young girl dead, boy injured in fiery Mirani crash

        premium_icon TRAGEDY: Young girl dead, boy injured in fiery Mirani crash

        News Emergency services are at the scene of the car crash.

        Chopper called for man injured after quad bike rollover

        premium_icon Chopper called for man injured after quad bike rollover

        News The incident occurred after 4pm on Saturday afternoon in a rural area.