Man delivers abusive rant during arrest

POLICE were called “f--kwits” when they responded to calls about a man in his underwear standing in the middle of the street and shouting.

Blackwater resident Nathan James Thorpe, 39, was on his veranda when he was approached by police at 11.45pm on October 14 last year, a court heard today.

He “appeared agitated”, said police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen, and was “calm at times before staring at the sky and becoming aggressive and abusive towards police”.

Police informed Thorpe he was under arrest, to which Thorpe responded, “I’m not.”

A scuffle began to secure the man in handcuffs and bring him to the officers’ car as Thorpe “continued to yell abuse”, Sgt Ongheen said.

Thorpe appeared at Blackwater Magistrates Court on Friday charged with public nuisance and two counts of obstructing a police officer.

Duty solicitor Megan Jones said his behaviour was caused by a bout of drinking.

“That is what explains the offending,” she said. “It’s not a mitigation, but it does explain what occurred.

“Part of the reason he drank that evening was there was a breakdown in his support – peers, family – who he relies on.”

Magistrate Robert Walker said the negative effects of alcohol primarily applied to the drinker.

“The person who suffers the most from your behaviour is you and the breakdown of your relationships,” he said.

He condemned the “awful abuse yelled at the police trying to deal with you, no doubt causing distress to anybody within earshot of it”.

Thorpe was given probation for 18 months.