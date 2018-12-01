Menu
Generic stock photo domestic violence.
Man denied bail after assaulting four-year-old

Kerri-Anne Mesner
1st Dec 2018 6:00 AM
A MAN accused of serious assault against a four-year-old and the child's parent continually spoke out in court on Thursday, saying he didn't want to be punished but wanted to be treated for health issues.

Dylan Robert Krauss, 26, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for a bail application after being charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm from alleged assaults in Rockhampton on Wednesday night.

Duty lawyer Samantha Legrady said the victim and their child had already moved to another address away from where Krauss lived with his fiancee.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Krauss allegedly punched the victim five times in the face, then choked them for about 45 seconds which caused them to lose their breath.

He said Krauss then allegedly assaulted a four-year-old child, grabbing the child by the hair and choking them.

It is alleged Krauss stomped on both victims' chests and stomach.

Mr Studdert said a witness heard a child scream and cry.

Magistrate Cameron Press read out Krauss's previous convictions which included three assault occasioning bodily harm, one common assault, and two breaches of bail.

He said Krauss's history, coupled with the strong prosecution case of Wednesday night's alleged assault, meant Krauss was an unacceptable risk of committing more offences.

Krauss was remanded in custody to appear by videolink on December 20.

