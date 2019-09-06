Man denies making rape joke

Jozef Waszczak pleaded guilty to a total of six charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

A MAN who police claim made a joke about raping women has denied that was the aim of his comment.

The Proserpine Magistrates Court was told Jozef Waszczak, 29, of Sugar Loaf, was at KC's Bar and Grill in Airlie Beach on July 19 when he started causing a scene outside the bar.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were waved down by other members of the public who were concerned by Waszczak's increasingly aggressive behaviour.

"When police arrived, Waszczak made a joke (to a group of people) about females getting raped," Sgt Myors said.

"A verbal argument ensued before it become physical.

"Police told Waszczak to calm down. He abused police by swearing, telling them 'I've done f*** all mate'."

Waszczak was banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night precinct, but on August 30 he was recognised by security guards as he tried to enter Boom Nightclub.

"He then ran off, leaving his passport behind. He was later located by police at Shed Bar," Sgt Myors said.

Waszczak pleaded guilty to six charges including public nuisance and wilful damage.

Waszczak told the court his joke wasn't about rape and his outburst began after he'd been punched in the head by a member of the group who he had told the joke.

"I know I was being rude, I was being rude to police as well, trying to get under their skin," he said.

Magistrate James Morton told the court the best place for Waszczak was the police watch house.

Waszczak was fined $1200 and was banned from the safe night precinct for 12 months. No conviction was recorded.