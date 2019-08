A car rolled in Wandal this morning and the driver was detained by police for attempting to flee the scene.

A car rolled in Wandal this morning and the driver was detained by police for attempting to flee the scene. Kellie-Jane Sutton

A MAN has been detained by police after attempting to flee the scene of a spectacular crash this morning.

Shortly before 9am Thursday a car rolled near the corner of Lanigan and Norman Rds in Wandal.

The male driver tried to flee the scene and was detained by police shortly after.

He was assessed by paramedics and transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.