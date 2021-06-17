Man ‘didn’t know terror plot a crime’: court

Court sketch of Ertunc Eriklioglu, Samed Eriklioglu and Hanifi Halis who will soon be sentenced for terrorism offences. Picture: Nine News

A man who took steps to buy a gun with the idea of using it to kill innocent people in an act of Islamic terrorism didn’t seem to realise he was committing a crime, his lawyer says.

Samed Eriklioglu was a “simple” man who didn’t understand that what he was doing was illegal, his lawyer Patrick Tehan QC told the Victorian County Court on Thursday.

“You get the impression that perhaps he doesn’t really understand that what he did in being part of this plan to get a gun and to use it for the purposes of training, ultimately towards a terrorist act, was a preparatory act,” he said.

“They don’t carry around a copy of Section 101 of the Criminal Code.”

Eriklioglu, 28, his brother Ertunc Eriklioglu, 33, and friend Hanifi Halis, 23, will soon be sentenced for conspiring, preparing for or planning a terrorist attack in November 2018 by seeking to purchase a gun and begin training.

Prosecutor Darren Renton said the trio began hatching a plan for a homegrown terrorist act after their plans to go and fight in Syria were foiled.

All three had their passports cancelled by the time of their arrest on November 20, 2018.

“Their commitment originally was to go overseas … to engage in violence to protect those who they feel have been persecuted, wronged,” he said.

“When that is taken away, Plan B comes out, and Plan B is domestic, homegrown.

“There’s been a gradual descent into the darkness.

“They had plans to go overseas, and when thwarted, they turned to domestic options.”

He also disputed claims by all three wannabe terrorists that they had renounced their extremist views and had been persuaded by the teachings of peaceful Islam.

Ertunc Eriklioglu’s lawyer John Kelly SC said the father-of-two was “all mouth, no trousers” and had a lack of fanatical commitment when it came to actually carrying out a terrorist act.

After becoming immersed in viewing hundreds of hours of footage about the Syrian civil war he became obsessed with the “manifest injustice” taking place.

“The genesis of his involvement appears to be his disquiet, which was shared by many in the Muslim community, and many young men in the Muslim community, about what was happening in Syria at the time,” he said.

“If he had his time again he would not have engaged in this offending.

“He is very enthusiastic about the prospect of engaging in the deradicalisation program while will be available to him upon sentence.”

The three had paid a deposit to buy a gun but chickened out before they were arrested, the court heard.

The pre-sentencing hearing continues Friday.



