Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were on the scene on the New England Highway.
Police were on the scene on the New England Highway. Trevor Veale
News

Man died on the side of the highway despite CPR from public

by Gerard Walsh
24th Jun 2018 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM

TRAVELLERS on the New England Highway administered CPR to a Beaudesert man who suffered a medical episode at a rest area at 11.30am Saturday.

The man, 72, and his wife had pulled up at the rest area in Wallangarra where the man suffered a medical condition in the car.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police, said the woman called 000 and flagged down people on the highway to help.

"Four members of the public got the man out of the car and administered CPR but he passed away at the scene," Sgt Baker said.

"I am very appreciative of the efforts of the four people who did their best to save the man's life."

"The more people with CPR training the better.

The man and his wife were travelling from Glen Innes to their home at Beaudesert when he took ill at the rest area at Wallangarra.

cpr editors picks queensland warwick
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Handmade businesses skyrocketing in Rockhampton's economy

    Handmade businesses skyrocketing in Rockhampton's economy

    Business The monthly event saw 10 new stallholders in the last two months

    • 24th Jun 2018 11:45 AM
    North Rocky cafe fire believed to be suspicous

    North Rocky cafe fire believed to be suspicous

    Breaking Multiple 000 calls were received in the early hours of this morning

    Ocean swim good preparation for Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

    premium_icon Ocean swim good preparation for Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

    Sport Participants urged to dive into Frogs event at Emu Park's Main Beach

    Outback CQ postie has Australia's longest mail route

    premium_icon Outback CQ postie has Australia's longest mail route

    News Winton man makes 800km round trip twice a week

    Local Partners