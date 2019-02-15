Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
News

Man dies after argument over dog attack

by Greg Stolz
15th Feb 2019 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man has died from a "medical episode" after an argument erupted over his dog attacking a neighbour.

A woman aged in her 50s was bitten by the dog on Kenyon Road at Southport just after 11am today.

The attack is believed to have sparked an argument with the dog's owner, a man in his 60s, who suffered a 'medical episode' and died.

Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams
Police and paramedics on scene of dog bite at Labrador. Photo: Jerad Williams


The woman was assessed by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital.

Gold Coast City Council officers have seized the dog, a Staffordshire terrier cross.

"Officers have seized a dog as part of the investigation and are assisting police with their enquiries," a council spokeswoman said.

Police are investigating.

editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

    premium_icon Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

    News An internal investigation is underway and being overseen by the Ethical Standards Command

    Christian back on the field after life-threatening illness

    premium_icon Christian back on the field after life-threatening illness

    Health Only 8 months ago, Christian Hermann was in an induced coma

    Schwarten: Show me the evidence or sack Hart

    premium_icon Schwarten: Show me the evidence or sack Hart

    Politics UPDATE: Deb Frecklington responds to demands make evidence public.

    Meet the Rocky woman who's now personal shopper to the stars

    premium_icon Meet the Rocky woman who's now personal shopper to the stars

    Fashion & Beauty She can find luxury fashion items 'irrespective of the sold out' tag