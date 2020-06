Police were called to a cattle property near Bajool after a man was struck and trapped under a falling tree yesterday.

A MAN has died after being struck and trapped under a falling tree yesterday afternoon on a cattle property near Bajool.

About 1.40pm, emergency services were called to the scene off Mount Hopeful Rd.

Paramedics assessed a 51-year-old man for critical injuries.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it was a sudden accidental death.

Workplace Health and Safety will be investigating the incident.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.