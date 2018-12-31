Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The forensic crash unit is investigating after a 38-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while walking on the Sunshine Motorway early Monday morning.
The forensic crash unit is investigating after a 38-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while walking on the Sunshine Motorway early Monday morning. Kevin Farmer
News

Man dies after being hit by a car on major Coast road

Ashley Carter
by
31st Dec 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after he was hit by a car on the Sunshine Motorway early this morning.

Police say initial inquiries indicate at 12.30am the man was walking west in the eastbound lane at Mountain Creek, near the Kawana Way exit.

A sedan that was travelling east struck the 38-year-old Logan man, and he died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said four paramedic crews attended the crash shortly after the incident.

A second patient was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor lacerations.

A Queensland Police spokesman said while the driver of the sedan was not physically injured in the incident, the car was severely damaged.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

fatal traffic crash forensic crash unit mountain creek pedestrian sunshine motorway
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How a simple u-turn destroyed my life

    premium_icon How a simple u-turn destroyed my life

    Crime His drive to Capricorn Coast beach ended in disaster and could cost $1.3m.

    DRONE FOOTAGE: A month after the ravaging fires

    premium_icon DRONE FOOTAGE: A month after the ravaging fires

    Rural 'The rain we had was a good but it is still dry in a lot of places'

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 31st Dec 2018 7:30 AM
    Rockin Rocky heats up just in time for New Year's Eve

    premium_icon Rockin Rocky heats up just in time for New Year's Eve

    News GALLERY: Were you snapped out and about at Rockin Rocky?

    Local Partners