A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a ute late on Saturday night.

Man dies after being hit by car

Geordi Offord

22nd Apr 2019 7:22 AM | Updated: 1:08 PM
A TWENTY-THREE year old man has died after being hit by a car late Saturday night.

Officers were to called to the intersection of Childers Rd and Kingswood Way at Elliott just before midnight after a man was run over by a ute.

The man was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

