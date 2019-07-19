Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It is understood the man walked onto the road and was hit by a truck.
It is understood the man walked onto the road and was hit by a truck.
News

Man dies after crash at Little River

19th Jul 2019 9:17 AM

A MAN has died after he was hit by a truck west of Melbourne this morning. 

The Geelong Advertiser reported that it was understood the man walked onto the Princes Fwy at Little River at about 2.45am, when he was hit by an oncoming truck. 

The truck driver stopped at the scene to assist, but the man died at the scene. 

Police are investigating the incident and circumstances have not yet been established. 

The freeway was closed for a time but all lanes have now reopened. 

death fatality princes freeway truck truck driver victoria
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    premium_icon Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    News Residents slam QLD Health, say they have been treated with no respect or dignity

    Grandmother's heartbreaking bid to hold on to her grandson

    premium_icon Grandmother's heartbreaking bid to hold on to her grandson

    News Where do you go when even GoFundMe can't help you?

    Rocky region's property owners could dodge hefty levy bills

    premium_icon Rocky region's property owners could dodge hefty levy bills

    Politics Government shares plan to address controversial levy changes.

    Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    premium_icon Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    Crime Twist will impact this and other class actions in Queensland