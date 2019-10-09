Menu
A young man was treated by paramedics after crashing his motorbike near Clermont on Monday night.
Man dies after crash on Fitzroy Developmental Rd

Maddelin McCosker
9th Oct 2019 2:42 PM
UPDATE 2.40PM: A MAN has died following a single vehicle car crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Road.

The man in his 40s was driving a Ford ute when his car left the road and hit a tree 50km north of Dingo around 7.30am.

The man, who was the only occupant of the car, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

INITIAL: A PERSON was treated for critical injuries after a single vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Dingo and Middlemount at 7.30am, with paramedics treating one person with critical injuries.

One lane of the road has been closed.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene to assist with traffic control.

No other information is available at this time.

