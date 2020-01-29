Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
News

Man dies after crash on the Gillies Range

by Mark Zita
29th Jan 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a utility crashed at Gadgarra yesterday afternoon.

Just after 2pm, the utility was travelling east down the Gillies Range on Gillies Range Road, when the driver lost control resulting in the utility colliding with a guard rail.

The driver, a 62-year-old Earlville man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam vision to please contact police.

More Stories

Show More
crash death gillies range road police

Just In

    $45m up for grabs this week

    $45m up for grabs this week
    • 29th Jan 2020 8:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smells, flies led to grisly find, court hears

        premium_icon Smells, flies led to grisly find, court hears

        News “His head had been severed from his body and wrapped in jeans.”

        Meet Rockhampton Girls Grammar’s new Principal

        premium_icon Meet Rockhampton Girls Grammar’s new Principal

        News Principal Deanne Johnston brings 25 years worth of education industry experience to...

        GALLERY: 70+ of CQ’s cutest back to school pics

        premium_icon GALLERY: 70+ of CQ’s cutest back to school pics

        News Hundreds of kids were overwhelmed with excitement as they went back to the...