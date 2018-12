A MAN has died after falling from a horse on the Western Downs last night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the man, aged in his 70s, fell from the horse at a property on Moores Bice Rd at Drillham, west of Chinchilla, about 6pm Friday.

Paramedics treated the man for critical head injuries but he died at the scene.

Police are treating the incident as an accident.