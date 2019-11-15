Menu
A man has died after he smashed into a timber trailer on Nambour Connection Rd this morning. Photo: John McCutcheon
Breaking

Man dies after ‘horrific’ crash on Coast road

Ashley Carter
15th Nov 2019 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
A MAN has died after a "horrific" crash on Nambour Connection Rd this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and emergency services were called to the crash about 8am and treated the man for critical injuries at the scene.

A witness, who described the scene as "horrific", told the Daily it appeared the car crashed into the back of trailer carrying timber, which was on the side of the road.

"There is a semi-trailer parked on the side of the road without the prime mover," he said. "The trailer was loaded with telegraph poles and this car has ploughed into the back of it."

The witness said one of his work mates saw the crash unfold.

"He said the Nissan X-Trail didn't even slow down, it hit the back of the truck doing about 80km/h," he said.

Nambour Connection Rd is delayed heading south towards Nambour and drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

