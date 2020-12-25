Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Driver crashed during police chase and a passenger was thrown from the car and killed.
Driver crashed during police chase and a passenger was thrown from the car and killed.
Crime

Man dies after police chase

by Emily Cosenza
25th Dec 2020 8:40 AM

A man has died in a car crash after being chased by police in Sydney's southwest.

Officers tried to stop a Lancer just after 11.20pm on Thursday but the driver allegedly refused. Police decided to chase after the car.

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into a power pole on Eastwood Road at Leppington where the male passenger was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The driver is being treated for arm injuries in hospital and is under police guard.

A critical incident investigation has been launched, looking at all circumstances surrounding the incident, and will be subject to independent review.

The coroner will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading to the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Originally published as Man dies after police chase

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Teen in coma after ‘intentional’ hit-and-run

        Premium Content VIDEO: Teen in coma after ‘intentional’ hit-and-run

        Crime The man was on the phone with his girlfriend as he went under the wheels.

        Bricklayer’s drug stash while unemployed

        Premium Content Bricklayer’s drug stash while unemployed

        News A bricklayer busted with drugs, a bullet and drug utensils was out of work.

        DISGUSTING: Thieves attack sailing for disabled facility

        Premium Content DISGUSTING: Thieves attack sailing for disabled facility

        News This senseless act against a Capricorn Coast organisation is hard to believe.

        Direct flight to south-east available for Rocky residents

        Premium Content Direct flight to south-east available for Rocky residents

        Council News The 7am Virgin flight started running last week.