Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who allegedly stabbed a police dog and slashed an officer has died after being tasered.
A man who allegedly stabbed a police dog and slashed an officer has died after being tasered.
Crime

Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 5:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man tasered by police after he allegedly stabbed a police dog and slashed an officer has suffered a medical episode and died.

Police were called to an alleged break and enter at a home on Warana Ave at Mount Lofty, Toowoomba about 6.50pm.

Minutes later, a police dog was stabbed and his handler, a 32-year-old senior constable from the Darling Downs dog squad, was slashed across the face.

A 31-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the break and enter, was subsequently tasered.

Police say he was arrested and treated at the scene, but had a medical episode on the way to hospital.

CPR was performed but the man was pronounced dead at St Vincent's Hospital about 8pm.

The injured policeman received treatment for minor stab wounds.

Police Dog Turbo was taken to a local vet where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Coroner has been advised and the Ethical Standards Command is investigating.

Originally published as Man dies after police taser

More Stories

Show More
death in custody editors picks mt lofty toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 bizarre crimes that shocked Yeppoon in 2020

        Premium Content 10 bizarre crimes that shocked Yeppoon in 2020

        News Some were quite unbelievable and others just left you shaking your head.

        Drink-driver blames Japanese fish marinade

        Premium Content Drink-driver blames Japanese fish marinade

        News A MAN who was caught on Farnborough Rd tried to present an unusual defence in...

        LETTERS: CQ can apply for flood mitigation funding

        Premium Content LETTERS: CQ can apply for flood mitigation funding

        News Letters to the editor and cartoonist Harry Bruce’s view.

        ‘Extraordinary times’: CQ house prices on the rise

        Premium Content ‘Extraordinary times’: CQ house prices on the rise

        News Median house prices rose for a second consecutive quarter in most parts of the...