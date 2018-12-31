Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATALITY: A 20-year-old man has died after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale.
FATALITY: A 20-year-old man has died after two vehicles collided on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale. 9 News Wide Bay
News

Man dies and couple in hospital after highway crash

Mark Zita
by
31st Dec 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN aged 20 has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale on Saturday morning.

Police said a sedan and a small truck towing a caravan crashed head-on 38km south of the township at 11.10am.

"The driver and sole occupant of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene," a police statement said.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a man and a woman aged in their 60s from Glenella, received minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Both sides of the highway were closed for most of the afternoon and evening.

Traffic was backed up for more than 5km from the crash.

Police set up diversions around the site, with traffic redirected to Fingerboard and Tableland roads.

The highway was reopened at 7.30pm and the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have any information for police, including dash-cam footage of the crash, contact Policelink on 131444.

bruce highway crash editors picks gladstone region miriam vale
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Rockin Rocky heats up just in time for New Year's Eve

    premium_icon Rockin Rocky heats up just in time for New Year's Eve

    News GALLERY: Were you snapped out and about at Rockin Rocky?

    • 31st Dec 2018 6:14 AM
    DRONE FOOTAGE: A month after the ravaging fires

    premium_icon DRONE FOOTAGE: A month after the ravaging fires

    Rural 'The rain we had was a good but it is still dry in a lot of places'

    • 31st Dec 2018 6:00 AM
    How a simple u-turn destroyed my life

    premium_icon How a simple u-turn destroyed my life

    Crime Drive to a Capricorn Coast beach ended in disaster, could cost $1.3m

    Discovery splashes out $1.6m on a waterpark you can use

    premium_icon Discovery splashes out $1.6m on a waterpark you can use

    News Half-day $10 tickets available for non-guests

    Local Partners