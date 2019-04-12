Menu
A man has died at the Smith St Woolworths building
News

Body found at CBD shopping centre

by NT News
12th Apr 2019 1:48 PM
A MAN has collapsed and died outside one of Darwin's busiest retail centres as shoppers went about buying their evening groceries.

Emergency services arrived at the Smith St Woolworths building just after 6pm Thursday, taping off an area only metres away from the shopping centre's main entrance.

Witnesses told the NT News a man had been lying on the floor of the shopping centre when staff who were moving trolleys asked him to move outside.

According to the witness, the man was able to move himself outside on his own.

However, shortly after the man removed himself from the shops, he fell unwell and collapsed. It is believed he died soon after.

Around a dozen police and two ambulance crews were at the scene last night and the area was cordoned off from the public.

The man's body was covered by a white sheet

