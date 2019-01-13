Menu
Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell
News

Man dies competing in swimming contest

by Kaitlyn Offer
13th Jan 2019 7:00 PM

A 65-year-old man has died while competing in the Lorne Pier to Pub swimming event in Victoria.

The Beeac man - identified by the Herald-Sun as Murray Howard - was pulled from the water about 2.45pm and authorities called, Victoria Police say.

He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.

It was his 20th attempt at the swim.

 

Murray Howard with his grandson. Picture: supplied.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

In a statement, the Lorne Surf Life Saving Club said its thoughts were with the family and friends of the competitor.

 

Lorne Pier To Pub, Picture: Mark Dadswell
"The Lorne Surf Life Saving Club us saddened to hear of the passing of a 65-year-old male competitor at today's Lorne Pier to Pub, despite the best efforts to revive him from life savers and paramedics," the statement reads.

Queensland teenagers Lani Pallister and Hayden Cotter claimed back-to-back titles in the 39th event of the 1.2km swim, which attracts about 5000 competitors and many more spectators.

 

Lorne Pier to Pub. Picture: Mark Dadswell
