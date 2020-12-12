Menu
A man has tragically died while completing his Surf Live Saving course at North Beach, Wollongong. Picture: Simon Bullard
News

Man dies completing Surf Life Saving course

by Brenden Hills
12th Dec 2020 4:26 PM

A man has died while swimming for his Surf Live Saving Australia course accreditation at North Wollongong beach, on Saturday.

The 48-year-old, who had a heart condition, was pulled from the water just before 8.45am.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said four paramedic crews and a specialist medical team rushed to the area to treat the man who was taken by Ambulance to Wollongong Hospital.

Tragically, he died in the hospital.

Speaking at the scene, NSW Ambulance District Inspector Terry Morrow said the man had travelled from Griffith to complete his certification for his Surf Live Saving requirements.

"We were called to a 48-year-old male doing certification for his surf life saving requirements," Mr Morrow said.

 

A man has tragically died while completing his Surf Live Saving course North Wollongong beach. Picture: Simon Bullard
"While the instructor was taking him out to do the accreditations he started floundering in the water and the instructor then brought him to the beach and started resuscitation and his heart had stopped beating," he said.

"He's come all the way from Griffith NSW to do his accreditation … We believe the man's got a heart condition…," he said.

NSW Ambulance special operations leader Mark Bartlett praised the people who came to the man's aid.

"When the call comes in stating someone has been pulled from the water unconscious, you can't help but think the worst. You just want to get to the patient and start helping them," he said.

"Lifeguards and bystanders did a remarkable job. They should be commended."

life saving man killed surf life saving

