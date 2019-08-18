Man dies from hit and run, vehicle found abandoned

The car was found abandoned on Harvey St, off Port Curtis Rd.

A MAN has died after succumbing to serious injuries following a hit and run outside a Rockhampton hotel on Saturday night.

The 76 year-old man left the Brunswick Hotel at 8.25pm but was struck by a vehicle heading east towards George St while he tried to cross Archer St.

Police are now searching for the driver of the car, which failed to stop but was found abandoned yesterday morning.

The deceased man, who has not been formally identified, was believed to be a local.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent two surgeries for leg and internal injuries by died at 5.50am yesterday.

Forensic Crash Unit Officer in Charge Sergeant Ray Pimm said he was believed to have been sober, a local and was known to the hotel staff.

Police were able to identify the vehicle from debris at the scene.

The scene was shut down and forensics seized broken glass and a passenger door mirror which was left on the road, along with some blood.

Forensic testing determined the car was a purple Ford BA sedan from around mid 2000s.

A vehicle matching the description was found abandoned on Harvey St, off Port Curtis Rd, around 11am this morning. Police believe it was the same vehicle involved in the accident.

CCTV footage from the hotel only showed the man leaving the hotel and walking into the darkness but did not capture the accident.

At this stage no witnesses have come forward with most hotel patrons saying they heard the incident and then rushed out to help the man.

"We don't know if there was any alcohol, drugs or speeding involved, as there was limited scene evidence," OIC Sgt Pimm said.

"We just need to talk to the driver and find out what happened.

"We're not looking at charges other than failing to remain at the scene, and it might be easy explained ... we don't know yet.

"It could just be the case that the man stepped out in the dark and was hit accidentally.

"We don't know what else was involved.

"Due to the pedestrian's age, it cannot be confirmed if he died solely from his injuries."

Investigators are appealing for the driver of the vehicle or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.