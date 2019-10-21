Menu
Man dies in horror crash on Coast road

Scott Sawyer
by
20th Oct 2019 9:45 PM | Updated: 21st Oct 2019 5:36 AM
A 36-YEAR-old Eumundi man has died after his car hit a tree on a hinterland road this afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the single vehicle crash on Sister Creek Road, Kin Kin, which early investigations indicate happened about 4.30pm.

It's unclear how long it was before the crash was reported, but police advised of the fatal crash just after 9pm.

Police say the man's Mitsubishi Magna was travelling along Sister Creek Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators have appealed for anyone who saw the car on Sister Creek Road before or after the crash to contact police.

It comes after a young man was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday morning, after his car hit a tree and rolled at Pound Rd, Pomona.

He was flown to Brisbane by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

