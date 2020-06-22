Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
News

Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

Timothy Cox
22nd Jun 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN died this morning in a light aircraft crash at a property near Yaraka, south of Longreach.

Paramedics were called at 8.26am to a "light aircraft incident" that killed a 25-year-old.

At 9.40am, police were also tasked to the scene at Emmet Yaraka Road.

Queensland Police Service Longreach Patrol Group Inspector Julia Cook said the man had died by the time witnesses reached him, ABC radio reported. 

"It seems that he was mustering and there was some issues with the gyro copter and he's crashed very suddenly," she said. 

"It's a tragic scene." 

She told ABC Radio that the "witnesses have been very strong" and "tried to do the best they can". 

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two yachtsmen come a cropper in CQ waters

        premium_icon Two yachtsmen come a cropper in CQ waters

        News The Coast Guard Yeppoon had its hands full this last week with two solo sailors in need of assistance multiple times.

        Popular Rocky nightclub makes shock relocation announcement

        premium_icon Popular Rocky nightclub makes shock relocation announcement

        Entertainment The venue will open on July 1, following the easing of restrictions.

        Race against time as twins rush into world

        premium_icon Race against time as twins rush into world

        News Paramedics raced to meet the woman as she prepared to give birth on the side of the...

        Rocky-Yeppoon Rd among projects kickstarted by cash splash

        premium_icon Rocky-Yeppoon Rd among projects kickstarted by cash splash

        Information Landry: “These types of infrastructure projects will be also particularly crucial...