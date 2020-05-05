A warehouse worker operating a forklift has been fatally crushed by the vehicle in a workplace accident on Tuesday.

A man has died at a workplace incident in Sydney's south west on Tuesday.

The man was driving a forklift outside a Chipping Norton warehouse when it rolled and pinned the man.

He suffered severe injuries to his head and chest.

A man has died after he was crushed by a forklift outside a south west Sydney warehouse on Tuesday. Source: 7 News

Three ambulance crews arrived at the Pat Devlin Close site just after 1.15pm and started treating the man.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Phil Sweet said paramedics provided the best possible treatment to the patient but he died at the scene.

"We treated the patient for head and chest injuries, sadly there was nothing further paramedics could do today," he said.

"We need all work places to make sure they are taking extreme caution when undertaking their daily tasks. Things can change very quickly. We need to continue to look out for each other while on the job.

"Losing a loved one is unimaginable and we are thinking of their family at this time."

Originally published as Man dies in forklift accident in Sydney's southwest