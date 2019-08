A SOUTH Australian man has died while skiing at Thredbo today.

The man, 68, was skiing with friends about 10.15am today when it is believed he struck a low-hanging tree branch.

NSW Police said he was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

"Police from Monaro Police District will examine all circumstances surrounding the man's death and prepare a report for the information of the coroner," police said in a statement.

