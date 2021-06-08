Menu
News

Man dies in horrific workplace accident at bowling alley

by Elise Williams
8th Jun 2021 12:25 PM
A man has been killed in a workplace related incident while conducting construction works at a popular bowling alley in Brisbane's southwest.

The man, 59, died at the scene at Zone Bowling in Richlands yesterday morning.

Police today confirmed they had been called to an "industrial incident" about 8.40am Monday, while Workplace Health and Safety Queensland confirmed they are investigating.

The Courier-Mail understands the man was using a grinder at the time of his death.

It's understood a piece of what he was grinding, or a piece of the metal grinder itself, flicked off the disk and lodged into the builder's neck.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the traumatic scene at Archerfield Rd, but the man died at the scene, reportedly as a result of extensive blood loss.

The man was a contractor conducting renovation works at the business, which has been closed for renovations since May 9.

A statement from the Office of Industrial Relations said: "Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating the incident that occurred at Richlands Bowling Alley yesterday.

As the matter is under investigation we are unable to comment any further."

 

